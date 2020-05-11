Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Sunderland Crematorium
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Hunter

Notice Condolences

George Hunter Notice
HUNTER Silksworth Died peacefully on 28th April,
aged 86 years, George.
Loving husband of Elsie.
A dearly loved dad of Paul and
father in law to Lynne. A cherished grandad to Ashleigh, Lauren, James and great grandad to Ethan.
Brother of the late Brian,
brother in law of the late Norma
and uncle to Lynn.
A private service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium.
A celebration of George's
life will be held at a later date.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home. Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -