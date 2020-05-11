|
HUNTER Silksworth Died peacefully on 28th April,
aged 86 years, George.
Loving husband of Elsie.
A dearly loved dad of Paul and
father in law to Lynne. A cherished grandad to Ashleigh, Lauren, James and great grandad to Ethan.
Brother of the late Brian,
brother in law of the late Norma
and uncle to Lynn.
A private service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium.
A celebration of George's
life will be held at a later date.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home. Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 11, 2020