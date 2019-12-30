Home

Notice Condolences

George Huntley Notice
Huntley (West Rainton) On December 16th peacefully in Springfield Lodge care home,
George Thomas, aged 88 years, loving husband of Olga,
also a devoted Dad, Father-in-Law, Grandad and Great Grandad, funeral service to take place on Monday January 6th would family and friends please meet at
Durham Crematorium at 1.00pm, family flowers only please; donations may be given after the service to the Springfield Lodge Residents' Fund and the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019
