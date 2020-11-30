|
|
|
JOHNSTONE Seaburn Dene
(Former Shipyard Electrician) Peacefully at home on November 20th, aged 83 years, George (Geordie).
Beloved Husband of the late Florence. Much loved Dad to Judith, Lynne and Mark.
Dearest Father-in-Law of Ali,
Dave and Michelle. Adored Grandar to Glenn, Scott, Elliott, Emily, Sam and Amy.
George shall be missed by all his loving family.
Donations in lieu of floral tributes to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 30, 2020