LAVELLE Grindon Peacefully in hospital on
February 10th, aged 86 years, George. Devoted husband to Rita (nee Ramsay), much loved dad to George and Vincent, father-in-law to Carole and Sharon and a loved grandad and great-grandad.
Also a dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the RNLI,
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020