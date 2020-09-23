|
|
|
LINTON Washington Peacefully in hospital on September 11th, aged 86 years, George, much loved husband of Elizabeth,
devoted dad to Janet & Susan,
dear father-in-law to Stephen & John, treasured grandad to Rachel, Faye, Anna & Lewis, also a dearest brother-in-law & uncle. Private funeral on Wednesday September 30th. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson's Society & Dementia UK. A donation box will be provided. George will be dearly loved and sadly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2020