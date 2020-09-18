|
MARSHALL Cleadon Peacefully at home, after a short illness, on September 11,
aged 93 years, George. Beloved Husband of Jessie (nee Reid). Much loved Father of Jessica and dear Father-in-Law to Pete. A very dear Brother of Evelyn Hopkinson and the late Harry and Leslie Marshall. Also a dearly loved Uncle and Great Uncle. Friends and Family, please meet at Sunderland Crematorium at 12:30pm on Monday September 28th for service and cremation.
All enquiries to T. P. Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
George was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2020