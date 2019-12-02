|
|
|
MORRELL Sunderland Peacefully in hospital on
25th November, aged 86 years,
George, beloved husband to
the late Joyce, much loved dad to Graeme and the late Stuart,
dear father-in-law to Tina
and a loved granda to Sam.
Also a dearest brother-in-law to Dennis and Milly. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 9th December at 12.00.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 2, 2019