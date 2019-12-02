Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
George Morrell

George Morrell Notice
MORRELL Sunderland Peacefully in hospital on
25th November, aged 86 years,
George, beloved husband to
the late Joyce, much loved dad to Graeme and the late Stuart,
dear father-in-law to Tina
and a loved granda to Sam.
Also a dearest brother-in-law to Dennis and Milly. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 9th December at 12.00.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 2, 2019
