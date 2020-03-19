Home

Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
PINDER Lakeside Village,
Sunderland Suddenly but peacefully
in hospital on 14th March
aged 71 years, George.
Loving husband of Jean,
also a dear step dad, grandad,
brother, brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday
23rd March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
Sunderland Royal Hospital's ICCU,
a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium.
George is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
