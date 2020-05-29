|
ROBINSON George Of Harbour Grace, Newfoundland, Canada passed away May 18, 2020.
Born in 1948 in Whitburn, England, George developed duelling passions for football and music.
A lifelong supporter of
Sunderland AFC, he attended Northern School of Music, Manchester and the University
of London Institute of Education.
He first taught in England, becoming music department head at Ryhope Comprehensive School. There he was in charge of music for several large productions, one of which, The Who's Rock Opera Tommy, received attention in national and international music magazines.
In 1977, George's career brought him to Newfoundland, Canada, where he taught music at schools in Heart's Delight, Heart's Content and Bay Roberts before retiring. He taught piano and accompanied soloists and choirs for many years at an annual music festival. George could be counted on to break out a trumpet on neighbours' doorsteps at Christmas or to perform the 'Last Post' and 'Reveille' at the annual Legion Remembrance Day Ceremony.
He was a dedicated volunteer, coaching and officiating with swimming and football.
Predeceased by parents
George and Annie (Jones) Robinson. Forever loved by his
wife of 41 years, Maureen, and his four children -Andrew (Kym Greeley), Anna (Gareth Davies), Eileen (Scott Mathieson) and Bridget. Also siblings Peter Robinson (Denny) and Dorothy Layfield, grandchildren Violet, Otis, Oscar, Fiona, Frida and Margot, other family and friends.
A memorial event will be held at a later date. In George's memory, consider donating blood, if eligible. Memories and condolences can be shared with George's family online at www.sladesfuneralhome.ca.
Ha'way the lads.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020