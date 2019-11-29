|
Sanderson George William Joan and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends who attended George's funeral service on 22nd October at Ewesley Road Methodist Church. Also for the many cards, flowers and messages of condolence received and for the donations for the Alzheimer's Society. Grateful thanks to all staff on Ward 50, Sunderland Royal Hospital for their loving care of George. Special thanks to
Rev'd Peter Webb for a superb service and fitting tribute to George. Our sincere thanks to funeral director Peter Dodd for the care, respect and dignity shown to all the family at this sad and difficult time.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 29, 2019