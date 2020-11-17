|
|
|
Short George Edward Middlemas
(Washington) Passed away peacefully in the
Queen Elizabeth Hospital on
7th November, aged 83 years.
George, a beloved Husband to
the late Noreen, a much loved Dad to Susan & Christine, a loving father in law to Colin & Lee, an adored Grandad and Great-Grandad
to Paul, Mitchell, Charlotte,
Rebecca, Sophie, Lucas, Joel, Josh and Jacob and a loving Brother, Uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 24th November at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made
to Dementia UK via a collection
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 4164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 17, 2020