|
|
|
Shovlin George
(Southwick) Peacefully in hospital on
16th October, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of
Pat (nee Coleman),
much loved dad of Graeme and Ian,
much loved father-in-law of Julie and Lisa, devoted grandad to Cameron and Cerian,
dear brother of Margaret
and Bernie, also a dearest
brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.
A family funeral service will take place on Monday 2nd November in Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 26, 2020