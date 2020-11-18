|
|
|
Shovlin George The family of the late George Shovlin wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown during the recent sad bereavement of George.
Thank you for the many condolence cards, beautiful flowers and for your donations for St Benedict's Hospice. Thank you to Father David Russell for a wonderful service and to Fitzpatrick's Florists of Castletown for the lovely floral tributes
Thanks to Steve Lawson, staff and the lads of the Times Inn,
Hylton Cricket club and Myers FC
for your support to the family.
A Special thank you to Daniel
and his colleagues of
John Duckworth's Funeral Directors.
Their caring advice and guidance was a great help through
a very difficult time.
George will be never be
forgotten and loved always……
R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 18, 2020