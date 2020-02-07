|
|
|
SMITH Givens Street Suddenly on January 28th,
aged 72 years. George, beloved husband to Eileen (nee Glover), much loved dad to Victoria, Michael, Joanna and Emma , a dear
father-in-law and a loved granda. Also a dearest brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Hilda's Catholic Church on Friday 14th February at 9:45am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson's UK (a donation box
will be provided at church
and the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 7, 2020