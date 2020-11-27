Home

George Surtees

Notice

George Surtees Notice
Surtees George 'Allan'
(Washington)
(Former Club Steward of The Gardeners Club) Peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family on 15th November 2020, aged 84 years.
Allan, beloved husband of Shirley, devoted Dad of Lynn, Brian, Allan, Steven, Gillian and Colin. A much loved Grandad and Great Grandad. Also a dearly loved brother.
Allan will be sadly missed by all of the family and his many friends. A private funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 11.30am at Sunderland Crematorium. For those unable to attend the crematorium, live-streaming information can be found at: georgesurtees.muchloved.com All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors:- 01914164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2020
