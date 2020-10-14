|
Towers Sunderland Peacefully at home on 10th October 2020, aged 100 years, George. Beloved husband of the late Ethel (nee Foreman). Much loved Dad of Brian, Joyce, Gordon and John.
Loved Father in law of Ruthie, Andrew and Mellanie. A loved Grandad and Great Grandad to all his grandchildren.
Funeral to take place at Bethesda Free Church, Sunderland on 20th October 2020 at 12pm followed by interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 1pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Chester Road Tel 01915673401
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2020