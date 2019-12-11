|
WALLER George Lee
(Sunderland) Peacefully at home after a short illness on 3rd December 2019,
aged 97 years.
Devoted husband of the late Nora. Dad to Lisa and Raymond.
Father in law to Martin and Margie. Granda to Anna, Sam and Milo. Funeral service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 11am.Donations, in lieu of flowers, for The Essence Service can be left at the crematorium. All welcome afterwards to The Victory.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 11, 2019