WILD George
(Washington,
formerly of Pennywell) Suddenly on
1st February, aged 71 years.
George, beloved husband of Rose, dearly loved dad of Sonia and a much loved grandad of
Chloe and Evie Rose.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Stroke Ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital by a collection at the crematorium. Everyone is welcome to the Gardeners Club afterwards. Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020