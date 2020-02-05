Home

Walker & Morrell Ltd (Washington)
4 West View
Washington, Co. Durham NE37 2DT
0191 416 4160
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
15:30
Sunderland Crematorium
George Wild Notice
WILD George
(Washington,
formerly of Pennywell) Suddenly on
1st February, aged 71 years.
George, beloved husband of Rose, dearly loved dad of Sonia and a much loved grandad of
Chloe and Evie Rose.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Stroke Ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital by a collection at the crematorium. Everyone is welcome to the Gardeners Club afterwards. Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020
