WILSON East Boldon In hospital on 17th December,
aged 89 years, George William. Devoted husband to Claire
(nee Fluit), much loved dad to
Judith and Stuart, dear
father-in-law to Geoffrey and Diane and a loved grandpa to Rachel, Annabel and George.
Also a dearest brother to Kenneth.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice, (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium). All enquiries
to John Hogg Family
Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 9, 2020