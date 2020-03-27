Home

YARNELL Ryhope Joan and the family of the late George, would like to express their sincere thanks to Sunderland Royal Hospital and the carers for the care given to George. A special thanks to Chris May for the beautiful service and to Relish The Thought for the lovely catering provided.
Joan would also like to extend her thanks to friends and neighbours for the cards of condolences and for the flowers gratefully received.
Thank you to all who made a donation, a total of £400 was raised, which was split between Cancer Research and The Essence Centre Doxford Park. Much love to you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2020
