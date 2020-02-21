|
|
|
CAIRNS Georgina "Ena"
Hodgson Cairns
(née Bewick) Died peacefully on
16th February 2020 aged 90 years.
Wife of the late James,
beloved and devoted mam of
James, Brian, Stephen and
the late Colin, much loved nana
of James, Lauren, Andrew, Brian,
Christopher, Anthony and
the late Rachel, also
a great grandmother of Rowan,
Solomon, Linus, Niamh, James,
Josh, Charlie, Lilly and Katie.
Please meet for service in
St. Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth
on Wednesday 26th February
at 12.15pm followed by interment
in Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society,
a collection box will be
available at the Church.
Ena is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors,
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Rest In Peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020