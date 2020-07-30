Home

PATTISON Gerard Suddenly at home on 23rd July,
aged 65 years. Beloved son to
the late Ronald and Kathleen, dearest brother to Ann, Kathleen and Clare. Also a dear
brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
A service will be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 5th August at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Northeast Disability Resource Centre, 13 Cork St, Sunderland SR1 2AN.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel:5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 30, 2020
