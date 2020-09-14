|
|
|
PATTISON (Gerard) Ann, Kathleen, Clare and their families would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their
love and support during their
recent sad bereavement.
Also for the many cards of condolence and floral tributes received. Special thanks to Northeast Resource Disability Centre, all carers and comfort call for all their care and love given to Gerard. Thank you to Fr Ligouri at
St Anne's Catholic Church for the lovely service and to Claire at
John G Hogg Funeral Directors
for all her help and support.
Gerard will be sadly missed
and forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 14, 2020