Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gianna Muller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gianna Muller

Notice Condolences

Gianna Muller Notice
MULLER Tunstall Peacefully at home on
28th January, aged 92 years.
Gianna, beloved wife to the late
Max and a much loved mam,
mother-in-law, nonna
and bis-nonna.
Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass at
St Cecilia's Catholic Church on
Wednesday 12th February at 2pm.
Cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Sunderland Cancer Patient Support (a donation box will be provided at church and the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -