|
|
|
MULLER Tunstall Peacefully at home on
28th January, aged 92 years.
Gianna, beloved wife to the late
Max and a much loved mam,
mother-in-law, nonna
and bis-nonna.
Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass at
St Cecilia's Catholic Church on
Wednesday 12th February at 2pm.
Cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Sunderland Cancer Patient Support (a donation box will be provided at church and the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020