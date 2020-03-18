Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00
St Mary Magdalen Church
Seaham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian Carrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian Carrigan

Notice Condolences

Gillian Carrigan Notice
Carrigan Seaham Suddenly but peacefully on March 10, Gillian (nee Geaney), aged 70 years. Devoted wife of Brian, loving mam of Brian, Jonathan and Siobhan, mother-in-law of Kate, Kairen and Christopher, cherished nana of Chloe, Mia, Layla and Evie, a much loved sister of Tim, Maureen and the late Patrick, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Friends please meet at St Mary Magdalen Church, Seaham on Tuesday March 24 for Requiem Mass at 10am, cremation to follow at Durham. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Huntington Disease Association
c/o the family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, 57 The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel: 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -