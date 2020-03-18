|
Carrigan Seaham Suddenly but peacefully on March 10, Gillian (nee Geaney), aged 70 years. Devoted wife of Brian, loving mam of Brian, Jonathan and Siobhan, mother-in-law of Kate, Kairen and Christopher, cherished nana of Chloe, Mia, Layla and Evie, a much loved sister of Tim, Maureen and the late Patrick, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Friends please meet at St Mary Magdalen Church, Seaham on Tuesday March 24 for Requiem Mass at 10am, cremation to follow at Durham. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Huntington Disease Association
c/o the family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, 57 The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel: 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2020