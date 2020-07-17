|
Burnell Monkwearmouth The family of the late Gina wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours
for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to John G Hogg funeral directors especially John for his professionalism and taking all the stress and worry away from the family and to Graeme Flaxen for the moving service.
Also to Redby Florists, cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes received and to the Tasty Trailer for the delicious buffet
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2020