Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Magnus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Magnus

Notice Condolences

Gladys Magnus Notice
MAGNUS Grangetown Gladys passed away
peacefully in her sleep on
16th December, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Charlie.
A loving mam of John, Peter and Lisa. Mother in law to Linda and Gary. A dear nana to Gemma, Fiona, Faye, Cerise and grandson Graham. A great nana to Margo and William. Also a dear sister to May and to the late Betty and Billy. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 2:00 PM. Forever in our hearts. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -