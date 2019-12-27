|
MAGNUS Grangetown Gladys passed away
peacefully in her sleep on
16th December, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Charlie.
A loving mam of John, Peter and Lisa. Mother in law to Linda and Gary. A dear nana to Gemma, Fiona, Faye, Cerise and grandson Graham. A great nana to Margo and William. Also a dear sister to May and to the late Betty and Billy. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 2:00 PM. Forever in our hearts. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019