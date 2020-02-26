|
|
|
TIMM Premier Road Passed away with her
loving family by her side,
on 18th February, aged 80 years,
Gladys (nee Anderson).
Devoted wife of the late Richard.
Loving mother of Julie and Richard
and mother in law to Dave.
A special nana to Claire,
Daniel, Katie, Richard,
Ashley and Bradley.
Also dear twin to Edna.
A loving great nana,
sister in law and aunt.
Please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Marie Curie,
a donation box will be
available on the day.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home,
Silksworth. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2020