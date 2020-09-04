Home

Tindle Springwell Peacefully in hospital on
August 26th aged 73 years,
Gladys, much loved by sisters
June, Anne, Valerie and
brother in law Dennis, treasured auntie and great auntie to Steven, Clare, Daniel and Ben, Mike, Ali and Nathan, Sarah, John, Connor and Thomas, Ryan, Charlotte, Lana
and Libby, Vicky and Lewis.
Private funeral service
due to current situation on
Tuesday September 8th at
Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Jubilee House, 30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell Tel 01915226222.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2020
