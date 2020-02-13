|
|
|
Cothill Fence Houses After a brave battle with illness, with loved ones at her side, on February 3rd aged 66 years, Gloria.
The cherished mam of Lisa
and mother-in-law of Paul.
The much loved sister of Paul
and sister-in-law of Tracey.
The adored gran of Richard,
Josh and Kieran. The dearly loved aunty of Kaitlyn and dearly loved
by all family and friends.
Please meet on Wednesday February 19th for service in
St Andrew's Parish Church,
Chilton Moor at 12:00pm. Committal to follow in Sunderland Crematorium. All are welcome back to the Royal British Legion, Fence Houses for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu to Macmillan Nurses and Teenage Cancer Trust. A donation box will be provided at the church. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor
Tel: 0191 3857213.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 13, 2020