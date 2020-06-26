Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Major
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Major

Notice Condolences

Gloria Major Notice
Major Fatfield, Washington Peacefully at home on June 17th aged 73 years, surrounded by her loving family, Gloria (née Newbit).
A beloved wife of Sammy,
a loving mother of Nicola, Kimberly and Samantha. A dear mother-in-law of Paul and a devoted nana to
Gemma, Samuel and Reece.
Funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday July 3rd at 1.00pm.
Due to current circumstances,
the mourners are limited within
the chapel. All enquiries to
C M Walkers Funeral Services, Village House, Station Road, Columbia, Washington.
0191 4474949
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -