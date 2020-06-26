|
|
|
Major Fatfield, Washington Peacefully at home on June 17th aged 73 years, surrounded by her loving family, Gloria (née Newbit).
A beloved wife of Sammy,
a loving mother of Nicola, Kimberly and Samantha. A dear mother-in-law of Paul and a devoted nana to
Gemma, Samuel and Reece.
Funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday July 3rd at 1.00pm.
Due to current circumstances,
the mourners are limited within
the chapel. All enquiries to
C M Walkers Funeral Services, Village House, Station Road, Columbia, Washington.
0191 4474949
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2020