(nee Taylor) 28/04/1956- 27/07/2020
Aged 64.
After a long courageous battle with illness, Glynis, sadly but peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Billy, loving mam, nana, sister, daughter,
daughter in law and friend of many.
Glynis will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm, Tuesday 4th August.
Any further enquiries to Carol Finn Funeral Directors, 0191 5657427
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2020
