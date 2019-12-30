|
ALLISON Hendon Peacefully in hospital on December 23rd, Gordon Frost, aged 95 years.
Father of Durenna, Lorraine and Kent, loving grandad, great grandad, uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, brother, brother-in-law, also loved friend to Jim and Harry.
Funeral service to be held
at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 13th January at 10:00am.
Donation box will be available after the service for Monkwearmouth Hospital Roker Ward.
All enquiries to Charles W Tait Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 5102944
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019