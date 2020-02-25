Home

Gardener (Ex Pyrex and Dunelm Glass)
(High Barnes) Peacefully on
February 23rd after a short illness fought with courage, aged 85 years, Gordon, devoted husband of Brenda (nee Matthews).
Treasured Dad of David, loving father in law of Joanne, much loved grandad of Brogan, Kayleigh and Mia, also a dear brother,
brother in law, uncle and cousin.
Service to be take place in Sunderland Crematorium
on Saturday 29th February
at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to a charity
of the family's choice, a collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2020
