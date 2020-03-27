|
Gardener (A true gentleman)
Nookside Wife Brenda, Son David and family of the late Gordon wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone for all their cards, letters and messages of condolence received, you all helped raise £590 donations to Cancer Research, Chris May for a lovely service, Sycamore Care Home for their 1st class care, The Hastings Hill Pub, Grange town Florist, Print Swift Printers and to all staff of Peter Dodd Funeral Directors for all their help and support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2020