Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Gardener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Gardener

Notice

Gordon Gardener Notice
Gardener (A true gentleman)
Nookside Wife Brenda, Son David and family of the late Gordon wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone for all their cards, letters and messages of condolence received, you all helped raise £590 donations to Cancer Research, Chris May for a lovely service, Sycamore Care Home for their 1st class care, The Hastings Hill Pub, Grange town Florist, Print Swift Printers and to all staff of Peter Dodd Funeral Directors for all their help and support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -