Hull Gordon
(Redhouse) Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on the 3rd of April, aged 85.
The much loved husband of Freda. Also a dearly loved dad of Ann, Gordon and Carol. And a fantastic father-in-law to Rowan, Lyn and Allan. Also, a beloved grandad and great granddad. Will be sadly
missed by all family and friends.
A private ceremony will take place
at Sunderland Crematorium.
The family would like say a special thank you to Ward E50/E51 for all their love and care towards Gordon.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 9, 2020