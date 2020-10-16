|
|
|
Ibinson Gordon MBE (Washington)
(Formerly of Hylton Castle & Town End Farm Boys and Girls Club)
Tragically in hospital on 9th October 2020, following an accident.
Gordon, aged 88 years, beloved Husband of Lesley, devoted Dad of Gordon, Josephine and Elaine.
A loving Father in law of Graham and a much loved Grandad and Great Grandad to his many grandchildren.
Gordon will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on Monday 26th October 2020 at 1.30pm in Sunderland Crematorium.
Attendance in the crematorium will be by invite from the family.
Donations in memory of Gordon will be greatly appreciated.
Donations can be made via Gordon's memorial page: gordonibinsonmbe.muchloved.com
All enquiries to
Walker Morrell Funeral Directors
Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 16, 2020