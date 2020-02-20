|
Peverell High Barnes Peacefully in St Benedicts
Hospice after a short illness on
February 14th, aged 87 years, Gordon. Beloved husband of Jean, nee Gardener, much loved dad of Colin, Ian, Karen and Mark, also dear father in law, granda, great granda, brother in law and uncle.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February
at 3.30pm. Family flowers only,
a collection plate will be provided for a charity of the family's choice. Enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors,
Grindon Tel - 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2020