Robinson Gordon (Sunderland) Peacefully at Springfield Lodge Care Home on Sunday 15th December 2019, aged 93 years,
Gordon, beloved husband of the late Joan. Much loved dad of Lynne and Sheila. Dear father in law, Grandad, Great Grandad and friend to many. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Dementia UK. Gordon has been entrusted into the care of Co-op Funeralcare Washington Tel 0191 4167671.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019