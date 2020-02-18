Home

Gordon Skinner

Gordon Skinner Notice
Skinner Fulwell Peacefully in Hospital on
the 31st January, Gordon
aged 95 years.
Doting husband of the late Enid,
Beloved father of Clive,
Gail and the late Hilary.
Father in law of Brian.
Granddad to Barry and Steve
and Great Granddad to many,
also brother of the late Geoffrey.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on 21st February
at 11am. Gordon will repose in
the private chapel of rest at
Manor House Funeral Service,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 0191 5496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2020
