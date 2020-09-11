|
|
|
HARRISON Grace
(nee Davison)
SILKSWORTH Died at Sunderland Royal Hospital on 6th September
aged 90 years. Dearest mother of Clem, Christine, Arthur and Elaine, grandmother of Daniel, Noel, James, Lauren, Sarah and Paul, mother in law of Jimmy and Sheila and great grandmother to 16 children. She will also be fondly remembered by Dana, Helen, Mark, Michelle, Lauren, Steven, James and Julie, also brothers Frank, Brian and Harry. Grace was a characterful, caring and generous person with a determined enthusiasm for life.
She will be greatly missed and remembered by her entire family. Rest in peace
in the garden of Heaven.
A private funeral service will take place in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 15th September.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The British Lung Foundation Foundation, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium.
Grace is resting peacefully with Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 11, 2020