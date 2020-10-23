|
|
|
HODGSON Grace
Houghton
(Former Headteacher
and JP) Unexpectedly, but peacefully in hospital on Monday 5th October, Grace (née Robson), aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bob and a much loved mum to Neil. Grace will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and dear friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Michael and All Angels Church,
Houghton, on Wednesday 4th
November at 10:15am prior to
interment at Houghton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral
Directors. Tel: 0191 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020