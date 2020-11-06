|
|
|
DINNING Graham
(Wes) (Springwelll Village /
formerly of Sunderland)
On 28th October, 2020,
aged 48 years.
Graham, an adorded husband and an amazing friend of Laura (nee Barber), a cherished dad of Adam and his fiancée Kiera, dearly beloved son of Christopher and the late Annie, a treasured brother of Carol, much loved son-in-law of Ann and Alan, also a much loved
brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.
Service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday, 11th November,
at 4 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to St Benedicts Hospice, a donation may be made at the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 6, 2020