JOHNSON GRAHAM
'Jonty' Passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
on 9th August aged 62.
Loving husband of Joanne,
a loving father, father in law and brother and an all round good
family man and a loyal friend.
Due to restrictions there will be a family only service
at Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th August at 1pm.
The cortege will pass Eppleton Cricket Club at 12.30pm for those who would like to pay their
respects. Family and friends please meet at the Cricket Club after the service. Donations in lieu if so
desired to The Brain Tumour Charity via the Much Loved online memorial. Loved always, missed dearly.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 14, 2020