|
|
|
Cassidy Greta Peacefully in Farmborough Court
on 25th February, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Jimmy,
much loved mam of Dean and Ian,
loving mother-in-law of
Kim and Ann-Marie,
also a cherished nana,
great-nana, sister,
sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Thursday 12th March
in Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Flowers welcome or
donations if desired to the resident's fund at Farmborough Court.
The family would like
to take this opportunity to say a
heartfelt thank you to the staff of
Farmborough Court for their love
and care over the previous months.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2020