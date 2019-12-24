Home

GILMORE (Seaham)
Gwendoline Mary Died peacefully at Stockton Lodge Care Home Seaham on
18th December 2019
aged 101 years. Beloved wife of Tom, much loved mother of Malcolm, Valerie and Ian.
She will be sadly missed by her
8 grandchildren and many
great-grandchildren and
great-great-grandchildren.
Please would family and friends meet at Durham Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January at 11.00 a.m. for the funeral service. Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 0191 5819119.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 24, 2019
