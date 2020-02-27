|
|
|
Laing Plains Farm Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 19th February, aged 81 years, Hall. Dearly loved husband to Kath, much loved
dad to Sharon, Marvin and
step-dad to Kevin. A loving grandad to Alex, Natalie and Steven. Also a dearest great-grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 2:30pm. At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2020