Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hall Laing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hall Laing

Notice Condolences

Hall Laing Notice
Laing Plains Farm Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 19th February, aged 81 years, Hall. Dearly loved husband to Kath, much loved
dad to Sharon, Marvin and
step-dad to Kevin. A loving grandad to Alex, Natalie and Steven. Also a dearest great-grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 2:30pm. At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -