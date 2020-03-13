|
|
|
LAING Hall
(Plains Farm) Kath and family would like to
thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind word of comfort and their support and for the many cards of condolence and floral tributes received during
their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to Dr Dodds at Broadway Medical Practice and the nurses from Grindon for the fantastic care given to Hall throughout his illness.
Thank you to Graeme Flaxen for
the lovely service and Claire at
John Hogg Funeral Directors for
her care and support and a special thank you to everyone who
attended to pay their respects
to a wonderful husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad.
Forever in our hearts. x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020